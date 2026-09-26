FOX Big Noon Kickoff coming to Minneapolis for Gophers vs Michigan

The Brief FOX Big Noon Kickoff is coming to the University of Minnesota campus ahead of the Gophers' home game against Michigan. The game kicks off at 11 a.m., with Big Noon Kickoff starting at 9 a.m. and the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show at 8 a.m. Minnesota and Michigan will battle for the Little Brown Jug, one of the oldest rivalry trophies in college football.



FOX Big Noon Kickoff, one of the biggest spectacles in college football, is coming to Minneapolis next weekend.

Big Noon Kickoff comes to University of Minnesota

Big Noon Kickoff details:

FOX Big Noon Kickoff will be live from the University of Minnesota campus ahead of the Minnesota Gophers' matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

Coverage kicks off with the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame at 8 a.m., leading into Big Noon Kickoff at 9 a.m., before the game itself starts at 11 a.m. All of it can be watched on FOX 9.

The FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show can also be watched on your smart TV with the free FOX LOCAL app.

Little Brown Jug is on the line

Local perspective:

Minnesota and Michigan will be competing for the Little Brown Jug, which the University of Minnesota says is one of the oldest rivalry trophies in college football, dating back to the 1900s. It's also Minnesota's annual "Stripe Out" game, where fans wear maroon or gold depending on which section they're sitting in.

A big test for the Gophers

The Gophers head into this game at 2-1 on the year, though their two wins have come against much weaker opponents. Michigan will mark Minnesota's first taste of Big Ten play this season.