FOX 9's Town Ball Tour stop in Brownton canceled due to weather

FOX 9's Town Ball Tour stop in Brownton on Wednesday, June 25, is canceled due to weather.

Brownton will get the first draft pick of dates for next year's Town Ball season. FOX 9 will see you in 2026! The exact date is to be determined.

Town Ball Tour schedule

Here's a look at the rest of the 2025 Town Ball Tour stops:

July 2: Anoka

July 9: Springfield

July 16: Princeton

*All dates are Wednesdays

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.