FOX 9+ will televise WCHA games in 2025-26 season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) games will air at least 11 games on FOX 9+ during the 2025-26 season.
FOX 9+ will broadcast eight regular-season matchups and three games during the 2026 WCHA Final Faceoff. Additional games could be added to the schedule.
WCHA schedule on FOX 9+
2025-26 schedule:
Here's the 2025-26 WCHA schedule on FOX 9+
- Saturday, Sept. 27: Wisconsin at Bemidji State - 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 11: Minnesota at St. Cloud State - 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 19: Ohio State at Minnesota - 2 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 24: Providence at St. Thomas - 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 25: Minnesota at Minnesota Duluth - 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 22: Minnesota at Minnesota State - 2 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 5: Minnesota at St. Thomas - 2 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 6: Minnesota at St. Thomas - Noon
The 2026 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff Schedule:
- Thursday, March 5: Final Faceoff Semifinal Game 1
- Thursday, March 5: Final Faceoff Semifinal Game 2
- Saturday, March 7: Final Faceoff Championship Game
What they're saying:
"We are very excited to continue our partnership with FOX9+ and provide our fans with an opportunity to see the nation’s top women's college hockey conference," said WCHA Commissioner Michelle McAteer. "FOX9+ is committed to increasing exposure for women's sports, and we look forward to expanding our reach and connecting with a broader audience. This season is a big year for women's hockey, considering the 2026 Olympics. Many WCHA players are vying for National Team roster spots, so tune in to see the top college conference that features future Olympians and PWHL stars."