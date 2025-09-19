Expand / Collapse search

FOX 9+ will televise WCHA games in 2025-26 season

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 19, 2025 2:10pm CDT
A detailed view of a hockey skate during the third period at Capital One Arena on March 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • FOX 9+ will broadcast 11 WCHA games this season, with the potential for additional games to be added.
    • Eight regular-season games will be broadcast, as well as three WCHA Final Faceoff games.
    • The first game on FOX 9+ is Sept. 27.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) games will air at least 11 games on FOX 9+ during the 2025-26 season. 

FOX 9+ will broadcast eight regular-season matchups and three games during the 2026 WCHA Final Faceoff. Additional games could be added to the schedule.

WCHA schedule on FOX 9+

2025-26 schedule:

  • Saturday, Sept. 27: Wisconsin at Bemidji State - 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 11: Minnesota at St. Cloud State - 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 19: Ohio State at Minnesota - 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 24: Providence at St. Thomas - 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 25: Minnesota at Minnesota Duluth - 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 22: Minnesota at Minnesota State - 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 5: Minnesota at St. Thomas - 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 6: Minnesota at St. Thomas - Noon 

The 2026 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff Schedule:

  • Thursday, March 5: Final Faceoff Semifinal Game 1
  • Thursday, March 5: Final Faceoff Semifinal Game 2
  • Saturday, March 7: Final Faceoff Championship Game

What they're saying:

"We are very excited to continue our partnership with FOX9+ and provide our fans with an opportunity to see the nation’s top women's college hockey conference," said WCHA Commissioner Michelle McAteer. "FOX9+ is committed to increasing exposure for women's sports, and we look forward to expanding our reach and connecting with a broader audience. This season is a big year for women's hockey, considering the 2026 Olympics. Many WCHA players are vying for National Team roster spots, so tune in to see the top college conference that features future Olympians and PWHL stars." 

