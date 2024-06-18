FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Pierz on June 19

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:45 PM CDT until TUE 6:15 PM CDT, Morrison County, Todd County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:58 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 9:15 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:01 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Wadena County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:27 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:26 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Pierz on June 19

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 4:14pm CDT
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9

PIERZ, Minn. (FOX 9) - Pierz is next at-bat for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, June 19.

FOX 9 will be live at Hellie Field in Pierz starting at 5 p.m. for the first-ever FOX 9 Town Ball Tour double-header. The 5 p.m. game is between the Pierz Bulldogs and Pierz Lakers, while the 7:30 p.m. game is between the Pierz Brewers and Buckman Billygoats.

While Pierz is home to about 1,500 people, the town has three town ball teams: the Bulldogs, the Brewers and the Lakers. All three teams are part of the Victory League, an amateur baseball league in central Minnesota.

Share your Town Ball Tour photos with us! Upload them here and they could be featured on FOX 9 and fox9.com.

Coverage begins with the FOX 9 Morning News, followed by our live shows from Memorial Park starting at 5 p.m. on June 19. You can watch all the action live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

You'll also be able to watch the double-header live on FOX9.com, in the player below, and streaming on FOX 9's YouTube channel

Town Ball Tour double-header 

FOX 9s Town Ball Tour heads to Pierz on Wednesday, June 19.  (FOX 9)

  • Time: 5 p.m. is Pierz Bulldogs vs. Pierz Lakers; 7:30 p.m. is Pierz Brewers vs. Buckman Billygoats
  • Location: Hellie Field, Kamnic Street, Pierz
  • Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-94W to MN-101. Follow MN-101 to US-196. continue straight on US-169N. Turn left onto 300th Street. continue onto 153rd Street. Turn left onto Kamnic Street. The ballpark will be on your right.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule 

  • June 5: New Prague
  • June 12: Eden Valley - postponed due to weather.
  • June 19: Pierz
  • June 26: Gibbon
  • July 3: Elko
  • July 10: Le Sueur
  • July 17: Springfield

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here