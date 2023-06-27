FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Litchfield on June 28

It's the halfway mark of the 2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour, with the fourth stop of the season at Litchfield on Wednesday, June 28.

The Litchfield Blues will host the Maple Lake Lakers, with the first pitch at 7 p.m. The tour stop will feature tons of events, including a performance from the marching band, petting zoo, dairy princesses, ice cream and more. The Blues will be hosting the 100th State Tournament this year.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Walsh Field from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app . And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream .

Litchfield Blues vs. Maple Lake Lakers