FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Avon on June 18

The third stop on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Avon on Wednesday, June 18.

FOX 9 will be live in Avon for the morning news and then again starting at 5 p.m. as the Avon Lakers face the St. Wendel Saints at Blattner Field. The first pitch is at 6 p.m.

Avon vs. St. Wendel

First pitch: 6 p.m.

Location: Blattner Field, Avon

Directions from Minneapolis: Take Interstate 94 West to Avon. Take exit 153 for Searns County 9 toward Avon. Turn right on Avon Avenue South. Turn left toward Blattner Drive. Continue on Blattner Drive - your destination will be on your left.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

Here's the 2025 lineup:

June 4: St. James A's vs. Lamberton Long Sox

June 11: Shakopee Indians vs. St. Patrick Irish

June 18: Avon Lakers vs. St. Wendel Saints

June 25: Brownton Bruins vs. Glencoe Brewers

July 2: Anoka Bucs vs. Andover Aces

July 9: Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds

July 16: Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights

*All dates are Wednesdays