FOX 9 Town Ball Tour stop in Eden Valley postponed due to weather

FOX 9's Town Ball Tour stop in Eden Valley is postponed due to a chance of area-wide storms and the possibility of severe weather.

FOX 9 was scheduled to head to Eden Valley on Wednesday, June 12, for its second Town Ball Tour stop of the season, but the trip is postponed until further notice due to weather. A new date has not been announced.

Eden Valley is hosting Lake Henry, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

June 19: Pierz

June 26: Gibbon

July 3: Elko

July 10: Le Sueur

July 17: Springfield

