FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Eden Valley on July 24

The final stop on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Eden Valley on Wednesday, July 24.

FOX 9 will be live in Eden Valley starting at 5 p.m. as the Hawks take on the Spring Hill Chargers at 7 p.m.

The initial Town Ball Tour stop at Eden Valley was scheduled for earlier this summer but was postponed due to severe weather in the forecast. Eden Valley's baseball history dates back to the first game in 1898.

Eden Valley vs. Spring Hill

First pitch: 7 p.m.

Eden Valley Baseball Park, 475 Church St. S, Eden Valley

Directions: Take Interstate 94 West to exit 178/MN-24. Turn left on MN 24. Turn right on 160th St. NW. Continue onto Co. Hwy. 46. Continue onto Co. Road 145. Turn left onto Co. Road 7. Turn right onto Co. Road 44. Turn right onto MN 24S/Highway 55 W. Turn left onto State Street. Turn right onto Rails Avenue West. Turn left onto Church Street South.

