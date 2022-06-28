FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Paynesville on Wednesday

article

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to the Paynesville Grandstand on Wednesday, June 29, home of the Paynesville Pirates.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Fritz Field from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream. All the fun starts at 4 p.m., with younger teams taking the field. There will also be a dunk tank and between-inning entertainment.

Paynesville is a relatively newer team when it comes to town ball, starting in the early 1990s. The current coach was on the very first team. Since then, Paynesville has become a baseball town with teams at a variety of ages, and many on the town ball team growing up playing together.

Last year, the Pirates went to state for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Paynesville Grandstand was renovated in 2015 thanks to $600,000 donations from the community. It hosts more than 100 games a year, and the Grandstand has a storm shelter underneath that serves as a practice space in the winter.

The City of Paynesville is located in Stearns County and has a population of fewer than 3,000 people.

The Paynesville Pirates host the New Munich SilverStreams at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

7:15 p.m.

Paynesville Grandstand

Burr Street, Paynesville

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-394 W to US-169 N. Then take Minnesota 55W/Highway 55W. Turn left on Burr Street. Paynesville Grandstand will be on your right.

Next up on the 2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Hamel on July 6, Green Isle on July 13 and Waterville on July 20. You can find the full Town Ball Tour schedule here.

Last week, the Town Ball Tour visited Union Hill. Other previous stops on the 2022 tour include Isanti, Watertown, Plato, Veseli, and Cologne.