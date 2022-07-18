Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Vikings training camp with Greg Coleman

Football season is just around the corner. The Minnesota Vikings will have rookies report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday to start training camp, while the veterans report next Tuesday.

The team will start practices next week, and the first practice open to fans is set for Saturday, July 30.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Greg Coleman to talk about the season ahead. Coleman worked with the Vikings Radio Network on sideline duties, and was famous for his "Pregame Preach" until retiring after last season.

The Vikings will start training camp with a new regime after Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman were fired following an 8-9 season in 2021, and missing the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year, and third time in four years.

Will everything change with a new front office and coaching staff? Watch the video for Coleman’s take on a new era in Vikings football.