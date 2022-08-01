Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Vikings training camp with Chuck Foreman

Football season is here, and the Minnesota Vikings have started training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The Vikings held their first workout on Wednesday, visited U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday and had their first workout in front of more than 3,500 fans on Saturday. Monday, they put on the pads for the first time this season at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with former Vikings running back Chuck Foreman to get his thoughts on the team. Foreman, with a few other Vikings legends, was at Saturday’s practice. They talk how new coach Kevin O’Connell will use Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and the other offensive weapons after winning a Super Bowl as the L.A. Rams offensive coordinator.

They also talk defense, as young defensive backs are already standing out in practice.

Watch the segments for all things Vikings training camp with Chuck Foreman.