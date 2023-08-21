FOX 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Vikings' preseason with Pete Bercich

The Minnesota Vikings have two preseason games in the books, and there’s not a lot to take away from either result with no starters playing in the exhibition contests.

The Vikings lost to the Tennessee Titans 24-16 Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Titans ran for 281 yards against a backup Vikings’ defense. Nick Mullens was 13-of-23 for 151 yards in one half, and Nick Muse led the Vikings with three catches for 46 yards.

Up next are joint practices this week with the Arizona Cardinals Wednesday and Thursday at TCO Performance Center. The two teams wrap up the preseason next Saturday afternoon.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network to talk about the preseason thus far, and key roster decisions looming as players like Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson are seeking paydays.

Watch both videos for the full segment.