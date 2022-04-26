Expand / Collapse search
Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Vikings, NFL Draft with Pete Bercich

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

The NFL Draft starts Thursday and the Minnesota Vikings have the No. 12 pick in the first round. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich talked with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network about the possibilities for the top draft choice.

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s NFL Draft week, and the Minnesota Vikings have the No. 12 overall pick in the first round Thursday night.

It’s the first draft choice for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new face of the Vikings’ front office. So what will the Vikings do with their top pick? Will Derrick Stingley Jr. still be on the board? If not, do they target Trent McDuffie? Do they go offense and add a third wide receiver? Or do they go for talent along the offensive and defensive line.

Depending on how the board falls, Adofo-Mensah will have options. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network to talk ab out what they might do.

Watch the video for the full segment for all things Vikings ahead of the NFL Draft.