Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Vikings legend Bud Grant with Chuck Foreman, Ed Marinaro

The Minnesota Vikings celebrated the life of Bud Grant on Sunday with a public celebration of his life at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Grant died back in March at the age of 95 after leading the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances and 11 division titles over 18 seasons. He had been a consultant with the team since 1986. The day featured a speech from his son, Mike Grant, a long-time football coach at Eden Prairie, and appearances from several of his former players, as well as Ahmad Rashad and current Vikings' coach Kevin O'Connell.

Senator Amy Klobuchar was on hand to pay her respects to the former Vikings’ legend.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Chuck Foreman and Ed Marinaro, who both played for Grant. It was a day of remembrance, stories and honoring Bud Grant.

