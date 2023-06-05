Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Twins with Al Newman

The Minnesota Twins had to settle for a split of a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend at Target Field, but at 31-29, have a 3.5-game lead in the American League Central Division.

Sunday, the Twins look to have avoided another serious injury with star infielder Royce Lewis, who went down hard on a close play at first and suffered a head or neck injury. He was the designated hitter Sunday, and his spot didn’t come up in the order again in the loss. He told reporters in the clubhouse after he’s fine, but will be a little sore on Monday, an off day for the Twins.

Lewis has two home runs and six RBI in six games with the Twins, coming off two ACL tears.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich talked Twins with two-time World Series winner Al Newman. They talk Lewis, the AL Central, the starting rotation, the team’s offensive struggles and trading Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez.

The Twins hit the road this week for three at the Tampa Bay Rays, followed by three at the Toronto Blue Jays.