Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich sits down with Twins’ Derek Falvey

Maybe all the Minnesota Twins needed was a small break to get their season back on track.

The Major League Baseball All-Star break might be the best thing that happened to this year’s team. They came back from 3-0 down in the ninth inning on Sunday to force extra innings before beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4 in 12 innings.

The Twins are one of the hottest teams in baseball out of the All-Star break, sweeping the Oakland Athletics, splitting a four-game set at Seattle and sweeping the White Sox. That makes the Twins 8-2 in their last 10 games, five games above .500 at 53-48 and atop the American League Central Division by three games over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Twins and Guardians don’t meet until the end of August.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Twins’ President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey to talk about the season so far, and what moves could be made to improve the team before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Watch the video for the fuller interview with Falvey.