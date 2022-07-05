Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich sits down with St. Paul Saints co-owner Mike Veeck

It hasn’t been the season the St. Paul Saints have wanted, but they’ve battled back from a slow start and are now 39-39, 78 games into the season.

The Saints are in fifth place in the International League West Division, nine games behind first place Nashville. They have work to do if they’re going to be a part of the International League Playoffs, but have won two straight and three of their first four to start the month of July.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with Saints co-owner Mike Veeck to talk all things baseball, and the state of the Saints nearly 80 games into the 2022 season.

Watch the video for the full segment with Mike Veeck, and you can watch Saints’ home games on Fox 9+ this season!