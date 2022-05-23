FOX 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich goes 1-on-1 with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson has been a star with the Minnesota Vikings, ever since being drafted with the No. 22 overall pick out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Vikings got Jefferson with the pick they acquired from the Buffalo Bills in the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the east coast. In two seasons, Jefferson has 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He came just 17 yards short of the NFL’s single-season receiving yards record last year.

Earlier last week as the Vikings started organized team activities at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich caught up with Jefferson to talk about the art of catching the football, route running and entering his third season with Minnesota. Jefferson is also hosting a football camp for kids this weekend at DeLaSalle High School.

Advertisement

Watch the video for the full segment with Jefferson from Sunday night’s FOX 9 Sports Now.