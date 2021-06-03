Expand / Collapse search
Former Vikings Bryant McKinnie, Robert Griffith hosting charity cruise on Lake Minnetonka

By Jeff Wald
Vikings Tackle Bryant McKinnie puts his helmet on at the start of practice.  ((Photo by Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - If you were a Minnesota Vikings fan in 2005, you remember the "Love Boat."

On the team’s bye week that season, Bryant McKinnie, Fred Smoot and other players lined up a day with Al & Alma’s for a boat cruise on Lake Minnetonka. The day got wildly out of hand, with exotic dancers and escorts brought to the Twin Cities from Atlanta. Adult toys were also involved.

Despite going 9-7, including 8-3 in the last 11 games, the Vikings missed the playoffs.

Some former players will be back on Lake Minnesota and hosting a boat cruise this summer, but it’ll be for a much better cause. McKinnie, Robert Griffith and Byron Chamberlain are hosting the event on June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $125, and will include food. Proceeds from the event will go to the Robert Griffith Foundation, which provides college scholarships to help underprivileged high school seniors.

There will be a cash bar, and opportunities for autographs and pictures with the players.