Former Twins infielder Brian Dozier retires after 9 MLB seasons

article

After nine seasons in Major League Baseball and his first seven with the Minnesota Twins, infielder Brian Dozier has announced his retirement.

Dozier, 33, became a mainstay for the Twins at second base and earned a trip to the MLB All-Star Game in 2015. That year, he hit .236 with 28 homers and 77 RBI in 157 games. His best season with the Twins came in 2016, when he hit .268 with 42 homers and 99 RBI. He became the second Twins player after Harmon Killebrew to hit 40 homers in a season.

Dozier was a fan-favorite with the Twins, and a leader in the clubhouse before being traded to the L.A. Dodgers in 2018. Dozier won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, and played sparingly last season with the New York Mets.

Dozier hit .244 for his career with 192 homers, 561 RBI, 231 doubles and 21 triples in 1,144 career games.