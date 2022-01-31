Former Twins greats Kent Hrbek, Ron Gardenhire talk ALS Black Woods Blizzard Tour

It’s been an offseason of accolades for the Minnesota Twins with Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva being named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Kaat will also have his No. 36 Twins’ jersey retired later this summer.

Recently, the Twins announced that Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and Cesar Tovar will be inducted to the Twins Hall of Fame during weekend ceremonies in August. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Gardenhire and Kent Hrbek talked with Fox 9’s Jim Rich about the Twins’ Hall of Fame, winning two World Series and the two joining forces for the ALS Black Woods Blizzard Tour.

The event is a snowmobile ride to raise money and awareness to fight ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It’s scheduled for Feb. 2-5 in Duluth, with a goal of raising as much as $1.5 million.

Watch the full video for all the information.