Former Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs taken 5th overall by Orlando in NBA Draft

Former Minnesota high school basketball star Jalen Suggs is headed to Florida after being selected Thursday as the 5th overall pick by the Orlando Magic.

The former player with Minnehaha Academy turned freshman sensation at Gonzaga was among the top prospects coming out of high school and always projected as a high lottery pick.

He will join a young backcourt in Orlando that includes 2020 first-round pick Cole Anthony and former number one overall pick Markelle Fultz.

Suggs won't be Minnehaha Academy's last NBA draft pick either. Suggs' former teammate Chet Holmgren is also expected to make a splash in the NBA after a year with Gonzaga.