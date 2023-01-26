Expand / Collapse search

Edina goalie Uma Corniea becomes all-time wins leader in MSHSL history

By Jeff Wald
Edina senior Uma Corniea won her 96th career game in net Wednesday night, setting a new MSHSL record for all-time wins for goalies. (Edina Girls Hockey Twitter)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Edina girls hockey team made some history in an 8-0 win over Wayzata at Plymouth Ice Arena.

Senior goaltender Uma Corniea became the all-time winningest netminder in Minnesota State High School League history. She notched her 96th career win, the most in the state’s history.

Corniea posted her seventh shutout of the season, and improved to 13-4-1 in 18 starts. She entered the night with a 1.05 goals against average, and a .953 save percentage

Cornia now has a 96-17-2 career record as a goaltender, which goes back to her middle school days at Breck. She helped lead the Mustangs to two Class A state championships, and has been in net with the Hornets for two more state championships.

She’ll likely end her high school career as the best goalie in the history of the state.