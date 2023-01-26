Edina goalie Uma Corniea becomes all-time wins leader in MSHSL history

article

The Edina girls hockey team made some history in an 8-0 win over Wayzata at Plymouth Ice Arena.

Senior goaltender Uma Corniea became the all-time winningest netminder in Minnesota State High School League history. She notched her 96th career win, the most in the state’s history.

Corniea posted her seventh shutout of the season, and improved to 13-4-1 in 18 starts. She entered the night with a 1.05 goals against average, and a .953 save percentage

Cornia now has a 96-17-2 career record as a goaltender, which goes back to her middle school days at Breck. She helped lead the Mustangs to two Class A state championships, and has been in net with the Hornets for two more state championships.

She’ll likely end her high school career as the best goalie in the history of the state.