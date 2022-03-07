'Destiny is controlled by us': Gophers open Big Ten Tournament against Penn State

article

Ben Johnson knew his team’s hot start to the 2021-22 season probably wouldn’t last, even if the University of Minnesota program had heads turning early in the year.

The Gophers got off to a 10-1 start, which included a road win at Michigan. But after Minnesota’s 75-62 loss at Northwestern on Sunday, it solidified a last place finish in the Big Ten in Johnson’s inaugural season. The Gophers finished 4-16 in league play, including 3-15 over the final 18 games, resulting in a tie with Nebraska at the bottom. Minnesota is the No. 14 seed for the Big Ten Tournament by virtue of the Cornhuskers beating the Gophers in the only meeting between the two schools this season.

Minnesota will face No. 11-seeded Penn State on Wednesday night, the third meeting between the two teams this season. The winner advances to face Ohio State on Thursday. The Gophers (13-16) likely need at least two wins, and maybe more, to be considered for the NIT or CBI. Their only shot at the NCAA Tournament is an improbable run to the league tournament title.

The Gophers enter the Big Ten Tournament on a four-game skid, so Johnson should know early against the Nittany Lions how motivated his squad is.

"I think so much of it now is who wants to keep playing? There’s a lot of us that are kind of in the same boat where you know you’ve got to string a couple games if you want postseason play. Either you’re going to be motivated to do that and to get hot and get on a run, or you’re not," Johnson said Monday. "Everybody’s got a ton to play for, some of it is how bad your guys want it."

Besides the win at Michigan, Minnesota’s other three Big Ten wins all came at Williams Arena: Against Rutgers with three starters out, against Penn State and Northwestern.

Johnson’s first season has featured plenty of adversity. They’ve had injuries, players hit by COVID-19 and have struggled with depth all year, with a roster full of players who had never played a full Big Ten schedule before. The beauty of a conference tournament is even though the odds are against them, the Gophers’ slate is now clean after a 4-16 league year.

Anything is possible, but it starts by beating Penn State Wednesday night.

"The best part about it is it’s in our control. If you win and you continue to win, then even the NCAA Tournament is a possibility. If we don’t take it Game 1, I don’t think any of it is a possibility so I just told our guys destiny is controlled by us," Johnson said.

Johnson added, "The best part about now is there’s nothing to save. It’s lose or go home, so you should hold nothing back, you should hold nothing in the tank. I want them to enjoy it and play fun and play free."