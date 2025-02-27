Derek Falvey taking over as Minnesota Twins President March 3

The Brief Derek Falvey will officially replace Dave St. Peter as Twins President on March 3. Dave St. Peter is staying with the Twins as an executive advisor. Falvey is entering his 9th season with the Twins.



The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday that Derek Falvey will take over as the team’s president, starting Monday, March 3.

He’ll replace Dave St. Peter, who announced back in November that he would be stepping away and shifting to an advisory role with the team.

Falvey’s time with Twins

What we know:

Falvey is entering his ninth season with the Twins and 18th overall in Major League Baseball. He becomes the fifth team president in franchise history. Falvey joined the Twins in October of 2016 as executive vice president and chief baseball officer. He became the president of baseball operations in 2019.

St. Peter’s legacy

Why you should care:

Dave St. Peter spent 22 seasons as the Twins’ president. He joined the franchise as an intern in 1990 and became the team president 2022. He was also named CEO in 2016.

St. Peter will stay on with the Twins as a strategic advisor, working with the Pohlad family on several development issues, the evolution of Target Field and the team’s new broadcast partnership with Major League Baseball. Twins.TV debuted earlier this month.

What’s next

The schedule::

The Twins have started Spring Training games and open the 2025 regular season on March 27 at the St. Louis Cardinals. The home opener is set for April 3 against the Houston Astros at Target Field.