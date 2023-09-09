Dawn Mitchell goes 1-on-1 with former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph

Kyle Rudolph has known for months he had played his last NFL snap, but the former Minnesota Vikings tight end made it official earlier this week.

Rudolph played 12 NFL seasons, his first 10 with the Vikings, and will be honored by the team Week 3 when they host the L.A. Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Friday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Dawn Mitchell sat down with Rudolph to talk about his decision to retire from the NFL, share some of his favorite football memories and what his future looks like off the field.

Rudolph is taking his football talent to the broadcasting booth, has a podcast, will continue with charitable efforts and started a new company Alltroo.

In 10 seasons with the Vikings, He started 132 games for the Vikings and had 453 catches for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns. He’s second in franchise history in receiving yards behind Steve Jordan, second in receptions and has the franchise record for touchdowns among tight ends. He was also a fan-favorite in Minnesota for his play, and his charity work in the community, especially with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Featured article

Rudolph, now 33 years old, was also a two-time Pro Bowl selection, in 2012 and 2017. He made 53 catches for 493 yards and a single-season high nine touchdowns. In 2017, he made 57 catches for 532 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rudolph signed with the New York Giants for the 2021 season and had 26 catches for 257 yards and one touchdown in 13 starts.

Watch the video for the full interview with Kyle Rudolph.