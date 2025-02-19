Dave St. Peter lauds Twins.TV streaming app for 2025 season

The Brief The Minnesota Twins first Spring Training game is Saturday, and fans can watch it for free on the Twins.TV streaming app. The new direct-to-consumer streaming service is $100 for the season, or $20 per month. Plans are still in the works to put Twins games on linear television for the 2025 season.



The Minnesota Twins are three days into Spring Training and on Saturday, they’ll face the Atlanta Braves in their first game in Fort Myers, Fla.

Twins’ fans will be able to watch the game for free via the team’s new direct-to-consumer streaming app, Twins.TV. The team announced they would be streaming Twins’ games for the 2025 season just before the start of TwinsFest at Target Field. The broadcast will be produced through Major League Baseball.

Twins.TV is debuting for Spring Training, and fans can see their first five games for free. You can sign up for the app and either pay $99.99 for season, which will include up to 151 games, or pay $19.99 per month. The streaming option is for all games not being broadcast on national television.

Fans who sign up for the year before April 1 will get 50 percent off select tickets for Twins’ home games in April and May, including the April 3 home opener.

Linear options in the works

What we know:

Don’t want to stream or don’t have the option to? Dave St. Peter told Jim Rich on Wednesday from Fort Myers plans are in the works to get the Twins on linear television in 2025, whether that be cable, satellite or over-the-air television.

"In 2025, it’s all about expanding the reach of Twins baseball. We’re excited about having a new direct-to-consumer app. I think it’ll be safe to say more fans will be able to watch Twins baseball in 2025 than maybe any time in franchise history, that’s important," St. Peter said.

What we don't know:

When the Twins will have that in place, and if it will be before they open the regular season March 27 at the St. Louis Cardinals.

‘2024 ended with a thud’

Why you should care:

The message throughout Spring Training in the first week has been about turning the page on 2024. The Twins were in a playoff spot for about four months, before a 12-27 free fall in August and September. A year after winning the division, winning a playoff game for the first time in 19 tries and winning their first series in two decades, the Twins missed the playoffs last year.

St. Peter says that has to change, and this team can do just that.

"I’m incredibly excited about what the 2025 season can represent. We ended ’24 with a thud, it didn’t go well. We have unfinished business, we have a really good baseball team. I’m hopeful our club is going to get off to a good start and kind of remind people how close we are to actually competing for a world championship."