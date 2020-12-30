Dalvin Cook away from Vikings after father's death

The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday confirmed Dalvin Cook is mourning the loss of his father, James Cook. The All-Pro running back won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Detroit Lions.

"The entire Vikings organization is thinking of Dalvin and his family following the passing of Dalvin's father, James Cook," the team said in a statement.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that Cook returned home to Miami after his father's unexpected death to be with his younger siblings.

Dalvin Cook trails only Derrick Henry in rushing this season, with 1,557 yards. He was just named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season.

"It felt great. You work hard and put so much into this game that we play, be away from families so much and just the sacrifice, some rewards don’t come with championships. You embrace them, but you still go back to work and get better."

