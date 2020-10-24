College GameDay panel split on Gophers/Michigan winner

article

The University of Minnesota football team opens its 2020 season under the lights against Michigan Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium, and ESPN’s College GameDay is in Minneapolis for the Gophers’ second straight home game.

The No. 21-ranked Gophers and No. 18-ranked Wolverines kickoff at 6:30 p.m., and it’ll be the first time a ranked Minnesota program has hosted a ranked opponent since 1968.

The College GameDay crew of Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor hosted the ESPN weekly college football show inside TCF Bank Stadium Saturday morning. Herbstreit and Taylor will join Chris Fowler on the call for the game.

As is customary at the end of each show, the GameDay crew made their picks for who will win Saturday’s games. Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, picked the Wolverines. Pollack and celebrity guest picker Vince Vaugh, who lived briefly in Minneapolis, each picked the Gophers to beat Michigan. Corso, joining the show virtually from his Orlando home, sported a large Michigan helmet to pick the Wolverines.

Last year, Corso put on the Goldy Gopher head gear to pick Minnesota to beat Wisconsin, a game the Badgers won 38-17.

The Gophers haven’t beaten the Wolverines at home since 1977. Minnesota last beat Michigan in 2014 in Ann Arbor.