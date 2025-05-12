Expand / Collapse search

Cheryl Reeve rips Lynx, ends practice early ahead of 2025 opener

Published  May 12, 2025 4:00pm CDT
Cheryl Reeve rips Lynx, ends practice early ahead of opener [RAW]

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve ended practice Monday about an hour early and then ripped her team for a lack of energy and intensity, speaking with reporters at Mayo Clinic Square.

The Brief

    • Cheryl Reeve ended practice early Monday and ripped her team for a lack of energy.
    • The Minnesota Lynx open the regular season Friday at the Dallas Wings against Paige Bueckers.
    • The Lynx are coming off a run to the WNBA Finals last year against the New York Liberty that ended in controversy.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Lynx opens its 2025 regular season on Friday at the Dallas Wings against Paige Bueckers.

On Monday, Cheryl Reeve abruptly ended practice about an hour early at Mayo Clinic Square and sent the team home. She did not like the team’s energy or compete level, with the regular season opener four days away. Reeve then ripped the players talking to reporters after practice.

What they're saying:

"By the way they showed up today, it felt like they were not interested in really being here and working on anything. They don’t have a game until Friday, so why are we here? That’s what today was," Reeve said. "I was still in training camp, they weren’t. They were onto something else."

Reeve was asked if the energy got any better as practice went along.

"Absolutely not. That’s why we’re here so early with you guys, not so great," Reeve said.

The Lynx are coming off a 2024 season that ended in controversy, losing to the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.

Preseason is over

What we know:

The Lynx went 1-1 in preseason play, splitting games with the Chicago Sky. They open the regular season Friday at the Dallas Wings against Minnesota native Paige Bueckers. The home opener is May 21 as Bueckers returns to Target Center for the first time as a WNBA player.

Dorka Juhasz to miss 2025 season

Why you should care:

The Lynx announced on Sunday that Dorka Juhasz will miss the 2025 season. She’s currently playing in the Italian league finals with Familia Schio, and plans to rest and recover after playing two straight years.

A clearly frustrated Reeve spoke on it after practice.

"You find out just before the season, it’s obviously an unfortunate situation but players make choices. You just deal with the hand," Reeve said.

Juhasz averaged 5.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 72 career games with the Lynx.

