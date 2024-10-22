Cheryl Reeve doubles down on WNBA Finals finish: ‘We all know what happened’

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx held exit interviews on Tuesday after losing Game 5 of the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty Cheryl Reeve and Napheesa Collier both still feel they were wronged by officials with how Game 5 ended All five Lynx starters are under contract for next season



The Minnesota Lynx had exit interviews on Tuesday after their season ended in a 67-62 loss to the New York Liberty in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

The Lynx were denied their fifth WNBA championship, while the Liberty won their first. Cheryl Reeve and Napheesa Collier still feel like the officiating crew did them wrong at the end of regulation. Collier missed a lay up with less than 10 seconds to play that would’ve given the Lynx a 60-56 lead.

The Liberty called timeout to advance the basketball. Breanna Stewart appeared to travel catching the inbounds pass, then was fouled by Alanna Smith on a shot with 5.2 seconds to play. Replay showed minimal contact between the two, Reeve challenged and it was unsuccessful. Stewart made both free throws, and the Liberty out-scored the Lynx 7-2 in overtime to win.

What the team is saying

Reeve said Tuesday she wanted the focus to be on the players.

"I think today you want to focus on the players and the season. Something like this soiling the amazing season that we had, we all know. I don’t need to say anything, we all know what happened. At this point, it’s spending our time looking forward and what’s next for us," Reeve said.

Collier was clearly still upset with how regulation finished.

"I think that loss is something that I’ll never get over. To have it end that way where it just feels super unjust, I don’t think that’s something that I’ll be able to get over," Collier said. "It’s different if you feel like you lose a game. But it’s really easy to love this team, I’m so proud of everything we did this year."

Why it matters

The Lynx came up just short of their fifth WNBA title, and first since 2017. That’s after their 30-10 regular season was the best record in franchise history, in a new era without Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and Rebekkah Brunson.

The Lynx go into next season with all five starters currently under contract.