Cheryl Reeve on Lynx: ‘We’re going to work tirelessly’ for 5th WNBA title

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx wrapped up their 2026 season on Thursday with news conferences at Mayo Clinic Square. Despite the best regular season in franchise history (33-11), the Lynx became the first No. 1 seed in WNBA history to get swept by a No. 8 seed. Lynx star Napheesa Collier is a free agent, and it's unclear if she'll return to Minnesota.



The Minnesota Lynx wrapped up their 2026 season with a series of news conferences on Thursday at Mayo Clinic Square, earlier than anyone had in mind.

For the second straight year, the Lynx couldn’t carry the No. 1 in the WNBA Playoffs to a championship. They were on the wrong side of history. For the first time in league history, the Lynx were eliminated by the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. They're still seeking their fifth WNBA title, and first since 2017.

‘We didn’t meet the moment’

What they're saying:

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said before Game 2 at New York she didn’t feel pressure. She’s a Hall of Fame coach, her legacy is established and one result in an elimination game doesn’t dictate that. Reeve added postgame after the Lynx were eliminated that the team never talked about "championship or bust."

That said, the expectations were to get to the WNBA Finals with one of their best rosters, after their best season in franchise history. But the Liberty had other ideas, handing the Lynx a pair of lopsided losses. Reeve said Thursday the expectations for the team have changed dramatically since she arrived more than a decade ago.

"I think for us we have a reason to be excited. I love that we have expectations. I could sit up here and sandbag my ass off and make you all think I don’t care if we win. This franchise, we expect to be a playoff team. Before I got here that was a goal," Reeve said. "Now we look at it as what can we actually do to get over the hump to be the first franchise to get five championships? We’re going to work tirelessly and endlessly to make that happen."

Napheesa Collier ponders free agency

Why you should care:

With the Lynx season over, Napheesa Collier’s future with the franchise becomes uncertain. She’s eligible for free agency after signing a one-year deal with the team to play the 2026 season. She returned late in the year after offseason surgery on both ankles.

Collier has spent her entire career in Minnesota, but said Thursday that decision will come in time.

"This season was incredible despite the ending. I haven’t even thought about it, our season ended 48 hours ago. I love it here, I love the organization," Collier said.

"Phee knows exactly what exists here. Phee knows the care, the love, all the things that's been poured into her," Reeve said. "This is a Phee decision. And that is probably more than basketball."

Olivia Miles opens up about rookie year

Dig deeper:

Olivia Miles experienced the highs and lows of being a professional in her first season. She carried the Lynx while Collier recovered from offseason surgery. She won the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award as the team had its best regular season in franchise history.

But the Lynx struggled toward the end of the regular season, and Miles struggled to score in the two playoff games.

"We started off with kind of like weird expectations and then we got really good and then it was like, okay, you guys should win. And then it felt like if we didn't win, it was like the end of the world almost." Miles said. "I also started off as a rookie who no one really thought would do what I did," Miles said. "And now I'm in MVP conversations and now I have to play at that level. And it was just like a roller coaster of expectations and emotions through the whole year."