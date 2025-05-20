Former Gophers DB Charles Rogers dies during Brooklyn Marathon

The Brief Former Gophers defensive back Charles "Ace" Rogers died over the weekend while running the Brooklyn Marathon. He was eight miles into the marathon when he went into cardiac arrest. Rogers was 31 years old. He played in three games for Minnesota in 2015.



Former University of Minnesota defensive back Charles "Ace" Rogers died over the weekend while running the Brooklyn Marathon.

Charles Rogers goes into cardiac arrest

What we know:

According to reporting from the New York Post, Rogers was about eight miles into the Brookly Marathon when he went into cardiac arrest. He received medical attention, but later died at a hospital.

Rogers was 31 years old and leaves behind a wife, Sydney.

Gophers react

What they're saying:

The Gophers football X account reacted on Monday to Rogers’ death.

"Our hearts are broken as former Gopher Charles Rogers tragically passed over the weekend while running the Brooklyn Marathon. Our thoughts are with the Rogers family and all of his loved ones."

His time in college football

The backstory:

Rogers spent two seasons with the Iowa State football program, and two seasons at Minnesota. He appeared in 15 total Division I games, including 12 with the Cyclones in 2013. He played three games with the Gophers in 2015, but his time at Minnesota was filled with injuries.

In three games, he had 11 tackles, one for loss, and a pass break-up.