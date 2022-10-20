Carlos Correa named Team MVP for Minnesota Twins 2022 Diamond Awards

The Minnesota Twins on Thursday announced their awards for the 2022 season, and shortstop Carlos Correa took home five awards.

The honors will officially be handed out at the annual Twins Diamond Awards, set for Jan. 26, 2023 at The Depot Minneapolis. It also serves as a benefit for research, education and care in brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota.

Correa won the Most Valuable Twin, the Bob Allison Award for determination, hustle, tenacity competitive spirt and leadership, the Jim Kaat Award for Defensive Player of the Year, the "Media Good Guy" Award and the Carl. R. Pohlad Outstanding Community Service Award. In 136 games for the Twins, Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs, 24 doubles, one triple, had 64 RBI and scored 70 runs. He had a .467 slugging percentage and a .834 on base-plus slugging.

Correa’s 22 homers are tied for second-most by a shortstop in franchise history, behind only Roy Smalley. He was also fifth among American League shortstops with a .983 fielding percentage.

Signing Correa was the biggest offseason move for the Twins heading into the 2022 season, but the team struggled to stay healthy elsewhere on the roster and finished third in the AL Central at 78-84, missing the playoffs for the second straight year. Correa came to the Twins on a three-year deal worth more than $100 million, but has opt-out clauses after each of his first two seasons to become a free agent.

Multiple reports after the season indicate Correa will do just that, but he’s also said he’s interested in a return to the Twins. He made it clear he wants to get paid.

"When I go out to the mall and when I go to the Dior store, when I see something I want, I get it," said Correa. "I ask how much it costs and I buy. So if you really want something you just go get it. I'm the product here and if they want my product, they just got to come get it."

The Most Improved Twin Award went to utility player Nick Gordon, who hit .272 with nine homers, 28 doubles, four triples, 50 RBI, stole six bases and scored 45 runs in 136 games. Jhoan Duran won the Twins Pitcher of the Year Award, and the Most Outstanding Rookie. He finished the season 204 with a 1.86 earned run average, eight saves and 89 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.