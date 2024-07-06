Minnesota Vikings CB Khyree Jackson killed in crash at 24

article

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback, 24-year-old Kyhree Jackson has died after a car accident overnight, the team confirmed.

Jackson died in a crash early Saturday morning involving three cars in Prince George's County, Maryland. Jackson was in the car with two other men, aged 23 and 24, who also died in the crash, according to Maryland State Police.

Around 3:15 a.m. ET, troopers responded to the crash, which involved an Infiniti Q50, a Chevrolet Impala and a Dodge Charger, which was the car Jackson was in, authorities said. The driver of the Infiniti attempted to change lanes at a high rate of speed, when she reportedly struck the Dodge Charger and then the Impala.

The Dodge Charger then traveled off the right side of the road and struck several tree stumps, and came to a stop, according to law enforcement.

According to Maryland State Police, Jackson and the 23-year-old driver of the Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other 24-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Infiniti and her two passengers were uninjured in the crash. The driver of the Impala was also uninjured, police said.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been "a contributing circumstance in the crash."

Jackson was a rookie fourth-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2024, where he started all 12 games he played in 2023. He also led Oregon with three interceptions, tied for second most in the Pac-12.

Jackson played one season at Fort Scott Community College in Kanasa in 2019, then transferred to East Missippi in 2020. He then played at Alabama in the 2021-2022 season, and finished his college career at Oregon.

The Vikings said in a statement that they have contacted Jackson's family and have offered support.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Khyree’s passing. Khyree had an extremely bright future ahead of him as a player, and it was clear he was dedicated to being a tremendous person who made a positive difference in people’s lives. We are thinking about Khyree’s family and friends and all members of the Minnesota Vikings following this devastating loss," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement.

Jackson was the fifth pick out of Oregon for the Vikings.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches," Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell said.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree’s personality captured every room he was in. I’m devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short. My thoughts are with Khyree’s family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings," Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said.