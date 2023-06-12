Cam Jordan jabs Vikings QB Kirk Cousins at Von Miller pass rushing summit

article

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan took a jab at Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during Von Miller’s pass rushing summit, and the video is making the rounds on social media.

Jordan was talking about quarterbacks and their ability to make quick decisions under pressure. It’s been argued over Cousins’ tenure with the Vikings that his decision-making under pressure is on of his biggest faults. Cousins threw for more than 4,500 yards and 29 touchdowns, and set an NFL record with eight fourth quarter comeback wins despite being sacked a career-high 46 times last season.

"In this game, like everybody knows, a fast, wrong decision could be a right decision. And a fast, right decision, you’re a winner. And a slow, right decision gets your ass on the bench because there’s somebody out here that’s going to be moving at a different speed. Slow, right decisions, we love them. We call them Kirk Cousins," Jordan said.

The comments drew a few laughs from those listening in.

It should be noted that Cousins and the Vikings beat Jordan and the Saints not only in the 2019 NFC Wild Card Playoffs, but also last year, 28-25 in London. In five career games against the Saints, Cousins has thrown for 1,569 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions with a 117.6 passer rating.

Cousins and the Vikings will be back on the field for mandatory mini camp Tuesday and Wednesday at TCO Performance Center to wrap up the team's offseason program before training camp in late July.