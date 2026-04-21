Prince remembered: Paisley Park host 10th anniversary tribute

The Brief Fans gathered at Paisley Park on Tuesday, April 21 to mark 10 years since Prince’s death. Tributes and moments of reflection honored Prince’s legacy and lasting influence on music. More celebrations are planned for Prince’s birthday in June.



Fans from across the globe gathered at Paisley Park to honor Prince on the 10th anniversary of his death, reflecting on his impact and celebrating his enduring legacy.

Fans gather at Paisley Park to remember Prince

What we know:

Tuesday, April 21 marked 10 years since Prince died from an accidental overdose, a moment that shocked Minnesota and music lovers worldwide.

Fans and artists paid tribute in the days that followed, and Prince’s music continues to be celebrated around the world. Crowds arrived at Paisley Park from dawn until dusk, turning the musician’s home base into a place of remembrance.

"He meant a lot. He's the most talented musician ever I believe," said Prince fan Lisa Naone.

People traveled from around the world to join the purple pilgrimage, marking a decade since Prince’s passing.

"I'm just very proud to be here and it just hits my heart," said Naone.

A day of reflection and celebration

Timeline:

The day included a seven-minute moment of silence, followed by Prince’s nephew lighting a candle in his honor.

"Well, I'll tell you, it is bittersweet. We're just excited that everybody's come out in support to help us continue with this legacy," said Prince’s nephew Johnny Nelson.

Fans spent the day listening to Prince’s music and taking tours of his personal palace.

"Prince created Paisley Park here as a creative sanctuary so we want to make sure the space is available to be able to come be here on this special day and remember Prince as one big purple family," said Paisley Park Museum Collections Curator Maykala Elder.

Many fans reflected on the personal impact Prince’s music had on their lives.

"It's been 10 years and I hadn't participated in anything until now and now is the time," said fan Clayton Hardman. Another shared, "He was basically the soundtrack to my life because of that, every aspect of my life that I can look back on that was meaningful, his music or his words had an impact on it."

Prince's music lives on

What they're saying:

The celebration continued with fans emphasizing the importance of Prince’s message.

"I think spreading his love and remembering his love is important for everyone to remember and portray in their life. especially in Minneapolis right now. love is very important," said Naone.

Organizers say more celebrations honoring Prince are planned for his birthday in June.