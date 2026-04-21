St. Paul arena complex upgrades: Gov. Walz calls $200M request a 'tough lift'

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that state funding for the Grand Casino Arena complex renovations in St. Paul is unlikely this year. The city and the Minnesota Wild each plan to contribute more than $160 million but are asking the state for $200 million. St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and Wild owner Craig Leipold have said they see the $600 million project as vital for downtown St. Paul’s future.



The push to renovate the Grand Casino Arena complex in downtown St. Paul could face a major roadblock as Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signaled that the state likely will not provide funding this year.

Walz says there isn’t 'a big appetite' for arena complex funding

What we know:

Walz spoke on Tuesday about the city’s request for $200 million in state funding to help pay for upgrades at the Grand Casino Arena complex.

"I think it’s going to be a tough lift in a non-budget year to be able to get that done, but, once again, this is probably a multi-year approach," he said.

Walz said he supports the renovations, but doubts there is enough legislative support for state funding this session.

"I’m supportive of what they’re doing. I think it makes the right sense. I don’t feel like there’s a big appetite amongst people," he said.

How it will be funded:

The city and the Minnesota Wild each plan to contribute $162.5 million to the project. The city and a private partner will also cover the $75 million needed for Roy Wilkins Auditorium upgrades. The rest of the funding – $200 million – is being requested from the state.

The plans also call for renovating the nearby Roy Wilkins Auditorium and St. Paul RiverCentre.

Mayor and Wild owner make their case

What they're saying:

Mayor Kaohly Her used her first State of the City address on Monday to highlight the need for the upgrades.

"The Grand Casino Arena is now over a quarter of a century old," she said. "Built before 9/11, the facility has a number of security concerns that need to be addressed."

Her also stressed the need to modernize the arena, especially as St. Paul competes with popular venues in neighboring Minneapolis.

"Other changes need to be made to accommodate more artists performing in the arena, especially as we face competition from U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Center just across the river," she said.

During a news conference with the mayor on Thursday, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold backed the effort, saying, "With help from our outstanding partners at the legislature, we have the ability to reimagine the future, and not just for these facilities but for the entire City of St. Paul."

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Wild released a statement, which said, in part: "These city-owned facilities need to remain safe, accessible and industry-leading for decades to come. We are grateful for the support of the governor and for the hard work of Mayor Her and our supporters at the legislature."

The statement also noted the arena complex hosts nearly 400 events each year.