'Summer House' reality TV star announces run for Minnesota’s 8th District

The Brief Former reality TV star Luke Gulbranson, who spent three seasons on Bravo's "Summer House," says he plans to run for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. Represented by Republican Pete Stauber since 2019, the area covers northeastern Minnesota, including the City of Duluth. A campaign page recently launched currently provides minimal details on political stances, but an announcement video says he plans to work on "lowering costs, protecting essential programs, and expanding access to affordable healthcare."



A reality TV star with roots in the Iron Range of Minnesota, Luke Gulbranson has announced his candidacy for Minnesota's 8th congressional district.

Luke Gulbranson run for Congress

What we know:

Officially making the announcement during a campaign video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, the Eveleth native says his great-grandfather worked as a foreman at the Oliver Mine, his father was a member of Operating Engineers Local 49, and his mother worked as a nurse caregiver – highlighting his roots in the area that he is hopeful to represent.

"Hockey, family, and community shaped who I am," Gulbranson said in the announcement video. "I know what it’s like to worry about putting food on the table or paying the electric bill. I’ve lived the challenges so many families in this district are facing right now. I’m running for Congress to make sure no one is forgotten, and to fight for an economy and healthcare system that actually works for us."

Dig deeper:

Throughout the announcement, Gulbranson says a campaign will focus on "lowering costs, protecting essential programs, and expanding access to affordable healthcare."

"I know what it’s like to worry about putting food on the table or paying the electric bill. I’ve lived the challenges so many families in this district are facing right now," Gulbranson says in the campaign video. "I’m running for Congress to make sure no one is forgotten and to fight for an economy and healthcare system that actually works for us."

A campaign page recently launched currently provides minimal details on political stances.

Big picture view:

While short on political experience, Gulbranson might otherwise be a notable name to some after joining Bravo's "Summer House" in its fourth season, and remaining a main cast member for three seasons before departing in 2022.

According to Bravo, the "Summer House" series, which began in 2017, follows a group of friends who share a summer house in the Hamptons town of Southampton, New York, highlighting "iconic themed parties, unexpected friendships and steamy Hamptons nights."

Since leaving the show, Gulbranson is now reportedly a real estate agent, while also owning the Luke’s Maple Syrup brand.

The backstory:

Representative Pete Stauber has held the seat for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District since 2019.

The district covers the northeastern part of Minnesota, including the Mesabi/Vermilion iron ranges, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in the Superior National Forest and the City of Duluth.

Dr. Wendell Smith has also announced his candidacy for the seat.