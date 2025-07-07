Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton headed to 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

The Brief Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton says he will compete in his first Home Run Derby during All-Star weekend. Buxton was also selected to his second All-Star game appearance. The All-Star Game is July 15 at the Braves’ Truist Park in Atlanta.



A social media post from Minnesota Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton says he will be competing in his first Home Run Derby this summer.

Buxton competing in Home Run Derby

What we know:

Buxton announced in an Instagram post on Monday that he will participate in the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Atlanta – the first time ever competing in the event for the Baxley, Georgia, native.

On Sunday, Buxton was selected for his second All-Star game appearance.

Buxton has hit 20 home runs this season (as of writing), while also leading the Twins in stolen bases (16), RBI (53) and runs (56).

Manager Rocco Baldelli has praised Buxton’s 2025 season so far as a "resurgence" in the past.

Buxton has historically struggled with injuries during his career with the Twins.

What's next:

The All-Star Game is July 15 at the Braves’ Truist Park in Atlanta.