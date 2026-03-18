Bob Motzko out as Gophers’ hockey coach after 8 seasons

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The Brief Bob Motzko will not return as Gophers' men's hockey coach next season, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich has confirmed. The Gophers had a disappointing season, finishing 11-22-3 overall and not getting to the NCAA Tournament. Motzko led the Gophers to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2023 national title game.



University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko will not return next season, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich has confirmed.

Bob Motzko out as Gophers’ coach

What we know:

The Gophers had a disappointing season in 2025-26 finishing 11-22-3 overall and 7-15-2 in Big Ten play. Their season ended in a 6-2 loss last Wednesday to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament. It was the program's least amount of wins since the 1971-72 season.

Minnesota would’ve needed to win the Big Ten Tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. Motzko went 172-104-24 in eight seasons with the Gophers.

Minnesota went to consecutive Frozen Fours with Motzko in 2021-22 and 2022-23, getting to the national title game in 2023 before losing to Union. The Gophers won three Big Ten regular season titles, one Big Ten Tournament title and earned five NCAA Tournament trips under Motzko.

Motzko was under contract with the Gophers for two more seasons, and was making $750,000.

What we don't know:

The school has not yet announced Motzko’s departure, so the circumstances are not yet known.

Gophers fire Brad Frost

Why you should care:

Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle will be searching for two new head hockey coaches next season. On Tuesday, Brad Frost was fired after 19 seasons, and four national titles.