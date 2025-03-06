Bob Motzko calls not getting No. 1 seed in Big Ten ‘monster silver lining’

The Brief The Gophers men's hockey team won a share of the Big Ten regular season title, but are the No. 2 seed for the league tournament. Bob Motzko called that a "monster silver lining," as they don't get a bye. Minnesota hosts Notre Dame in a best-of-3 series this weekend at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The Gophers are a lock for the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the Big Ten Tournament.



It’s the best-case scenario if you ask Bob Motzko and the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team.

The Gophers (24-8-4, 15-6-3) earned a share of the Big Ten regular season title, but got the No. 2 seed for the league tournament. Michigan State got the No. 1 seed, and a first-round bye. Minnesota hosts Notre Dame in a best-of-three series this weekend at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

That’s just fine with Motzko, who this week called getting the two seed "a monster silver lining." That’s because the Spartans have this weekend off, and could potentially have just two games in a 25-day span if they reach the Big Ten title game. The Spartans face the risk of being rusty in the semifinals.

"A monster silver lining in playing this weekend. I am dead against what we do," Motzko said. "This was my perfect scenario, win the league and play this weekend."

Facing Notre Dame

Why you should care:

The Gophers are 47-29-6 all-time against the Fighting Irish. They got 10 of a possible 12 points in the regular season against Notre Dame, but none of that matters in the playoffs.

Regardless of what happens in the Big Ten Tournament, the Gophers are solidly in the NCAA Tournament. They’re currently No. 3 in the PairWise Ranking, and have been a top-three team all season.

The Fighting Irish need a Big Ten title to keep their postseason going.

"You know they’re looking for a ray of hope, a new beginning and we need to be sharp. We need to be on top of our game," Motzko said.

What's next:

The Gophers host the Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can watch both games on FOX 9, as well as the Pride on Ice Pregame Show. A winner-take-all third game, if necessary, would be at 6 p.m. Sunday.