Bloomington Jefferson standout Daniel Freitag commits to Wisconsin

Daniel Freitag is the latest Minnesota top high school basketball recruit to head to Wisconsin.

The Bloomington Jefferson standout made the announcement on Friday in front of his family and on 247Sports, giving his verbal commitment to Greg Gard and the Badgers. He picked Wisconsin over Minnesota, Notre Dame, Virginia and Baylor.

Freitag, a 6-2, 180-pound guard, is the No. 1 basketball recruit in Minnesota for the 2024 class. He’s ranked No. 90 overall, and the No. 11 guard.

The Gophers were among his final five, and football coach PJ Fleck was interested in having him play quarterback, but the writing might have been on the wall for Freitag after Ben Johnson got a commitment from Cherry star guard Isaac Asuma.

Freitag joins Jack Robison as another Minnesotan heading to the Badgers. Robison is headed there as a preferred walk-on. Freitag averaged 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Jaguars last season.

He’ll spend his final year of high school at Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif.