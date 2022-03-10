Beasley has historic night as Timberwolves get 6th straight win

article

Malik Beasley had a historic night, and the Minnesota Timberwolves accomplished something for the first time in 18 years in Wednesday’s 132-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center.

The Timberwolves won their sixth straight game and are now nine games over .500 at 38-29, good for seventh in the Western Conference. The last time the Timberwolves won six straight games? It was 2004 and Kevin Garnett was leading the franchise to the Western Conference Finals.

The Wolves’ are now tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the longest active win streak in the NBA at six.

Beasley finished with 33 points, all on 3-pointers, setting a franchise record with 11 makes from the perimeter. That included six in the first quarter. Beasley got a Gatorade and water shower on the court from his teammates after their last win.

"It looks like Mardi Gras at the end of my bench sometimes. I’m happy they’re happy, they’re enjoying it and they’re enjoying the success of their teammates and getting a good buzz off our performances," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the win.

Beasley said he was feeling hit shot early, and Anthony Edwards told him during the game he was closing in on his single-game record (9) heading to the fourth quarter. Beasley ended up passing Edwards for the record, and got his second 30-point game of the season. He also set an NBA record with 33 points solely on 3-pointers.

He cared more about the win after the game, as the Timberwolves continue to try to chase down the Denver Nuggets for the No. 6 spot in the West. They remain 2.5 games behind Denver with 15 regular season games left, needing to jump one spot to avoid a play-in series in the Western Conference Playoffs.

"We’re just getting started. We’re looking not just to be a play-in team. We want to get a good seed and do the best we can, get home court advantage in the playoffs. We’re just getting started as a team," Beasley said.

Edwards returned from a knee injury with 16 points, one of six Timberwolves in double figures.

Not only have the Wolves won six straight, three of those wins are by at least 30 points.

Advertisement

"We’re locked in, that’s all I’m going to say," Edwards said.