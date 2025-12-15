Could a smartwatch alert parents to a tantrum ahead? Mayo Clinic researchers think so

The Brief A new study published by Mayo Clinic researchers showed that a smartwatch alert system could detect the onset of increased mood swings in children. The study found that the AI-enabled system was able to detect a tantrum onset within four seconds, and shortened severe tantrums by an average of 11 minutes. Mayo researchers say that more studies will be done to "refine the system's predictive accuracy," but the tool could be used in the future as part of therapy.



Researchers with Mayo Clinic believe that they have developed a smartwatch-based alert system that could signal to parents the early signs of a tantrum in children.

Mayo Clinic smartwatch tantrum alert system

What we know:

A new study published by the American Medical Association showed that a smartwatch worn by a child could accurately detect physiological stress signals, such as rising heart rate or changes in movement or sleep — in turn sending the signals to an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled app on the parent's smartphone, prompting them to intervene earlier.

The study found that the system was able to detect for parents the earliest signs of mood swings within four seconds and shortened severe tantrums by an average of 11 minutes.

Dig deeper:

During the randomized clinical trial, 50 children between the ages of 3 and 7 participated for 16 weeks — half were assigned to use the smartwatch system, and half continued Parent-Child Interaction Therapy at Mayo Clinic.

Throughout its entirety, children wore the smartwatch for about 75% of the study period.

What they're saying:

"This study shows that even small, well-timed interventions can change the trajectory of a child's emotional dysregulation episode," says Magdalena Romanowicz, M.D., a Mayo Clinic child psychiatrist who co-led the study. "These moments give parents a chance to step in with supportive actions — moving closer, offering reassurance, labeling emotions and redirecting attention before a tantrum intensifies."

"This work shows how basic science and clinical research can come together to transform patient care," says Arjun Athreya, Ph.D., who co-led the study and serves on the engineering faculty in Mayo Clinic's Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics. "We've translated inpatient findings to outpatient care, and the results show how data from everyday smart devices can help families in real time."

What's next:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in five U.S. children has a mental, behavioral or emotional health disorder.

The findings of Mayo's research could demonstrate how smartwatch technology can help bridge a gap in pediatric mental healthcare by providing another avenue of support for parents.

Mayo Clinic says future studies will be conducted to "refine the system's predictive accuracy" before it is tested in larger groups and assessed for its long-term benefits in routine outpatient care.