Avon vs. St. Wendel: Stream the Town Ball Tour game
AVON, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 is headed to Avon on Wednesday for the third stop on the 2025 Town Ball Tour.
The Avon Lakers take on the St. Wendel Saints, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at Blattner Field in Avon. You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, FOX 9 will broadcast live from St. James starting at 5 p.m. You can watch all the action at fox9.com/live, as well as on the FOX LOCAL Mobile app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.
The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule
Here's the 2025 lineup:
- June 4: St. James A's vs. Lamberton Long Sox
- June 11: Shakopee Indians vs. St. Patrick Irish
- June 18: Avon Lakers vs. St. Wendel Saints
- June 25: Brownton Bruins vs. Glencoe Brewers
- July 2: Anoka Bucs vs. Andover Aces
- July 9: Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds
- July 16: Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights
*All dates are Wednesdays