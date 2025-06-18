Avon vs. St. Wendel: Stream the Town Ball Tour game

FOX 9 is headed to Avon on Wednesday for the third stop on the 2025 Town Ball Tour.

The Avon Lakers take on the St. Wendel Saints, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at Blattner Field in Avon. You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, FOX 9 will broadcast live from St. James starting at 5 p.m. You can watch all the action at fox9.com/live , as well as on the FOX LOCAL Mobile app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

Here's the 2025 lineup:

June 4: St. James A's vs. Lamberton Long Sox

June 11: Shakopee Indians vs. St. Patrick Irish

June 18: Avon Lakers vs. St. Wendel Saints

June 25: Brownton Bruins vs. Glencoe Brewers

July 2: Anoka Bucs vs. Andover Aces

July 9: Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds

July 16: Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights

*All dates are Wednesdays