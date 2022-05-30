Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies at 25

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 5:30 PM CDT, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Swift County
18
Tornado Warning
from MON 4:45 PM CDT until MON 5:30 PM CDT, Douglas County, Todd County
Tornado Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County
Tornado Warning
until MON 5:15 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Otter Tail County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:51 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
from MON 2:13 PM CDT until MON 11:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:55 PM CDT until MON 5:30 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:30 AM CDT until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 5:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Kandiyohi County, Otter Tail County, Renville County, Swift County, Wadena County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Polk County
Tornado Watch
until MON 6:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:37 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Benton County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Douglas County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Otter Tail County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:43 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies at 25

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 3:01PM
FOX 10 Phoenix
Carolina Panthers v Minnesota Vikings article

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 29: Jeff Gladney #20 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died, the team announced on May 30. He was 25.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," the Cardinals said in a statement.

Gladney's official cause of death has not been released.

Gladney, 25, signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals in March. He did not play during the 2021 season after being arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman. He was released by the Minnesota Vikings after he was indicted by a grand jury. Gladney was found not guilty before being signed by the Cardinals.

Gladney a first-round pick out of TCU, played in all 16 games as a rookie during the 2020 season and had 81 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report. 

NFL world reacts to Jeff Gladney's passing