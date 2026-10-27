FBI offers $50K reward in decades-long manhunt with Minneapolis ties

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The Brief The FBI has increased its reward as the manhunt continues for a murder suspect with ties to Minneapolis. Federal authorities are offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Liban Abdulkadir Sheikh. Sheikh is accused of forcing his way into an apartment and shooting a man six times before shooting the man's girlfriend.



The FBI has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of a man with ties to Minneapolis who remains on the run more than two decades after a murder in Washington state.

Reward increased

What we know:

The FBI announced Tuesday that it has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Liban Abdulkadir Sheikh to $50,000.

Sheikh is wanted in connection with a 2002 murder in Washington state. He is accused of forcing his way into an apartment on November 27, 2002, shooting a man six times in the back of the head with a handgun, then shooting the victim's girlfriend twice in the back and leg.

The FBI says Sheikh fled Washington after the shooting and was later seen in Minneapolis. He has been on the run since the November 2002 killing.

Local perspective:

The FBI has searched for Sheikh for years without success. In 2022, the agency offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

A rendering of Sheikh aged to 47.

Search for Sheikh

Big picture view:

FBI officials say Sheikh has ties to or may have traveled to the following areas:

Seattle, Washington

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Columbus, Ohio

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oslo, Norway

London, England

Somalia

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Sheikh's whereabouts can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be provided to FBI Minneapolis or any local FBI office, U.S. embassy or consulate.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

FBI officials warn that Sheikh should be considered "armed and dangerous."