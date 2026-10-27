P.J. Fleck dedicates Iowa win to UMD football player who died at practice

The Brief Gophers' football coach P.J. Fleck dedicated Saturday's win over Iowa to Reed Ryan and his family. Reed Ryan played football at UMD, and died in 2023 at 22 years old after going into cardiac arrest after a practice. Fleck met Ryan's parents on vacation, on a cruise ship in Croatia. The Gophers sent the Reed family a signed oar after his death.



Tuesday on the P.J. Fleck Show, the Gophers’ football coach shared a powerful story of dedicating their win over Iowa last Saturday to Reed Ryan, a University of Minnesota-Duluth football player who died in 2023.

P.J. Fleck hosts Reed Ryan’s parents

What we know:

Reed Ryan played nine games in 2023 for the Bulldogs. After a Nov. 21 team workout in the weight room, he went into cardiac arrest. He died at a hospital, at 22 years old.

The cardiac arrest was later determined to be the result of a genetic heart condition.

While circumstances were different, Fleck has something in common with Aaron and Stephanie Ryan, Reed’s parents, who have both lost a son.

Fleck’s son, Colton, passed away on Feb. 9, 2011, shortly after being born due to a congenital heart condition.

Fleck had Aaron and Stephanie Reed at last Saturday’s game against the Hawkeyes as guests of the team.

The first time they met is a story you wouldn’t believe.

Croatia cruise ship encounter

The backstory:

Fleck and his wife, Heather, like to vacation in the offseason. They were on a cruise ship in Croatia when Heather spotted a couple.

It was Aaron and Stephanie Reed.

After their son had died, Fleck had an oar signed and delivered to them in Reed’s memory.

"Heather goes, ‘They look like fun, let’s just got talk to them.’ You’re on a cruise ship, and you’re in Croatia, no way do you know anyone. They say, ‘Are you P.J. Fleck?’ and I’m like, ‘Oh great, now I’ve got to talk football for the whole vacation,’" Fleck said. "They both started crying. After their son died, we signed an oar and sent it to them. They said, ‘Out of all the flowers, mail and the things they got, that was the greatest piece of healing that we could’ve ever gotten. We never got a chance to thank you in person.’ The world and universe has a way to put us all together when it needs us to, I firmly believe that."

When Luke Drzewiecki nailed a 47-yard field goal as time expired and the Gophers beat Iowa, Fleck’s reaction was stoic. He calmly removed his headset, and pointed one finger in the sky. He said he was talking to Reed, and his son, Colton.

On Tuesday’s show, Fleck got a little choked up talking about it.

"They were our guests in this game, it’s amazing how we both had different experiences with our kids, but the universe brought us together based on a story of Row the Boat and Colton and their son Reed. Just powerful," Fleck said. "I was talking to Colton and Reed as that ball was kicked and went through. It’s just one of those moments you have as a head coach, our culture is way bigger than football. Some things you just can’t explain, they just kind of happen. That was a unique moment."