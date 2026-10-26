Body of missing Spicer woman recovered from Kandiyohi County lake

The Brief Emergency crews recovered the body of an adult woman from George Lake in New London Township shortly after 10 a.m. on Oct. 26, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the woman was tentatively identified as 47-year-old Felicia Swenson of Spicer, who was reported missing Oct. 24. Investigators took the body to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, and the sheriff's office said the disappearance investigation remains active.



Authorities say the search for a missing Spicer woman ended Monday with her body being found in a Kandiyohi County lake.

George Lake search

What we know:

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said emergency personnel recovered the body from George Lake in New London Township in Kandiyohi County, bringing the search effort there to a close.

Local perspective:

According to the sheriff's office, the body has been tentatively identified as Felicia Swenson, 47, of Spicer.

Timeline:

The sheriff's office said Swenson was reported missing on Oct. 24. Officials said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance is still active and ongoing.

Investigation and recovery efforts continue

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said it is extending condolences to Swenson's family and loved ones. Officials also thanked the agencies that helped with the operation: the New London Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Spicer Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Willmar Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crossmon Consulting and the Kandiyohi County Water Rescue and Recovery Team.

What's next:

According to the sheriff's office, the body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for official identification and to determine the cause of death.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released what led to Swenson's disappearance or any other circumstances tied to the case. Officials said the investigation remains active and ongoing.